University of Iowa Cuts Funding to Iowa City Theater

Avenue of the Breeds is a popular Iowa State Fair event. It almost didn't happen this year. But, thanks to some Iowa teens, it's back!. During the Avenue of the Breeds event, people from all over gather to view various breeds of animals found on farms in Iowa. According to KCCI, North Polk FFA currently runs the event, but Terry Jaschke started the Avenue of the Breeds in the late 1970s. The Iowa State Fair thought about shutting it down, but oneof Jaschke's grandkids along with other Iowa teens saved it.