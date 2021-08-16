Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Best Meeting Room Project: Tech Company All Hands Meeting Room

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this tech company was looking for several brand-new spaces and meeting rooms, it turned to a preferred vendor in IVCi which had done many projects for the company before. This project was collaboratively designed by the tech company’s AV engineering team and AlfaTech. IVCi contributed to meeting room project by reviewing preliminary engineering documents, determining the validity of the project and ensuring there were no foreseeable issues. If there were, IVCi determined the solutions to those issues.

www.commercialintegrator.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Meeting Room#All Hands#Alfatech#Ifc#Installation#Engineer#Skyline Construction#Cbf Electric#Lg#Biamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheSpoon

Meet The Spoon’s Restaurant Tech 10

The restaurant industry has changed drastically over the last 18 months when it comes to tech. What was once a sector slow to change and reticent to embrace digital is now practically at bursting point in terms of the many technological solutions available to restaurants. As food tech investor Brita Rosenheim recently wrote, “the past 18 months, technology solutions across the restaurant and hospitality industry evolved at such a fast pace that keeping up with changes proved challenging, even for those of us who work in the space. This rapid rate of adoption in the industry caused even the technophobes in hospitality to rapidly embrace tech solutions. “
beverlyreview.net

DP3 Tech helps professionals meet modern IT challenges

Professional services firms rely on information technology (IT), but to be successful, they must deal with the challenges of the modern business world such as evolving security threats, stringent compliance regulations and increasing client demands. Charlie Altenbach, a Beverly resident, and president/founder of DP3 Tech, has helped many professional services...
Internetzoom.us

How to Deliver an Engaging Virtual All-Hands Meeting

You don’t get many opportunities to inform, engage, and connect with your entire workforce at the same time, so it’s important to make the most of your virtual all-hands meetings. Here at Zoom, we strive to produce bi-monthly all-hands events that engage and excite our own global workforce, and we collected our learnings into a comprehensive resource for everyone to use.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Teams Meetings to add support for Breakout Rooms Managers

Microsoft Teams is introducing a new feature that will let meeting organizers assign specific presenters to Breakout rooms. The feature is currently under development, and it’s expected to roll out to Teams users globally in mid-September. With this release, the app will add a new toggle button in Breakout Room...
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...
Interior Designlushome.com

55 Attic Room Design Ideas, Utilizing Small Spaces Renovation Projects

Attic room design has to overcome a few challenges. Attics are small spaces, often with low ceilings, dark, or lacking light. Space-saving, modern interior design applies clever room design ideas to home renovation projects, turning the small spaces into beautiful rooms. Here is the Lushome collection of ideas and tips...
Home & GardenDezeen

Verandas meeting room pod by Spacestor

Dezeen Showroom: workspace furniture brand Spacestor has created Verandas, a customisable meeting room pod that can fit any space and be reused when the configuration no longer suits. Verandas is an architectural room system designed with sustainability, flexibility and breadth of choice in mind. The system is customised via an...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Dusit International invests in group-wide technological transformation to meet the shifting needs of the market and pursue sustainable post-pandemic growth

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has completed the first stage of its most significant technological transformation project to date – including investing in the latest cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and Data Management software to drive group-wide efficiency across its five business units (Hotels and Resorts, Hospitality Education, Food, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services) and leverage big data to create exceptional consumer experiences and identify new business opportunities in line with Dusit’s three-pronged strategy for balance, expansion, and diversification.
Softwareaithority.com

NICE Launches Enlighten XO to Transform Self-Service Interactions Into Engaging Experiences

Enlighten XO uses advanced AI creating conversational intelligence to power smart self-service across digital channels. NICE announced the launch of Enlighten XO, a first-of-its-kind solution that automatically generates insights from human conversations to build smart self-service with advanced AI. Enlighten XO turns self-service interactions into engaging experiences. Additionally, Enlighten XO streamlines the development of digital self-service applications by injecting data from past interactions to optimize future self-service experiences. With Enlighten XO, organizations can now take a data-driven, self-learning, empirical approach to increase self-service effectiveness and drive exceptional experiences.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Raise Your Hand in a Microsoft Teams Meeting

Interrupting a speaker or presentation in a Microsoft Teams meeting can break the conversation’s flow. So how about you use the raise-hand feature when you want to speak or ask a question? It notifies everyone on the call when you raise your hand virtually. During a Microsoft Teams meeting call,...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Enable hybrid workforce productivity with Digital Experience Management

Remote work has proven to be a successful model that keeps businesses running and employees engaged. However, this new model introduced new challenges and headaches for IT organizations. Find out how digital experience management technologies make it easier for IT teams to ensure great application experience for users without compromising security, no matter where employees connect from.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Yes, you should influence the energy in the (virtual) meeting room

Think about a baby’s laughter. It is one of the most contagious sounds when heard; you are bound to start smiling and eventually, break out in laughter, too. Imagine if you could be like the baby’s laughter in your place of work. The one everyone wants to be around. The one that management depends on to soften the blows of reality, hard times, and pressure.
Interior Designvivaglammagazine.com

Living Room Upgrades You All Need to Try

Summer calls for refreshment – food, wardrobe, and even your home. Our focus here is your abode. Today we will be shedding light on some fresh living room upgrades you need to try in your home. Upgrade 1 – Freshen up the Walls. Your living room walls are the focal...
Irving, TXcommercialintegrator.com

Electrosonic: Hyosung America Customer Experience Center

Hyosung America is the leading manufacturer of ATMs for retail and financial services customers worldwide. As a key element of the company’s global initiative to reinvent their brand and highlight the user experience, Hyosung has built a first-of-its-kind Customer Experience Center (CXC) at its North American headquarters in Irving, Texas.
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Global Rehearsal Studio Wows Clients with Pioneer Pro Audio Upgrades

Founders David Borrie and Mikey Hammerton started Pirate Studios as a passion project among musician friends, and now they work with an entire international team to ensure Pirate Studios’ 24/7 rehearsal spaces are accessible to professional and novice creators of all backgrounds. Currently, Pirate Studios manages 750 spaces within 24...
Electronicsabc27.com

Tech Bytes: Facebook’s virtual reality meeting room, Twitter’s DM system and Jabra’s latest earbuds

(WHTM) — Facebook’s virtual reality meeting room is called Horizon Workrooms and it allows you and colleagues to gather, with the help of an oculus virtual reality headset. It is seen as a way for Facebook to compete with Zoom, which exploded in popularity in the pandemic. For now, it’s an invite-only feature and Facebook isn’t saying when it could go wider.
Retailcommercialintegrator.com

Digital Advertising Is Helping To Activate Vacant Storefronts

Digital signage as a way to activate a storefront window has been a core use case of the technology for a number of years, and the COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated the trend and introduced new ideas to AV integrators. However, those stores had typically been occupied by retail tenants,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy