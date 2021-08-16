Best Meeting Room Project: Tech Company All Hands Meeting Room
When this tech company was looking for several brand-new spaces and meeting rooms, it turned to a preferred vendor in IVCi which had done many projects for the company before. This project was collaboratively designed by the tech company’s AV engineering team and AlfaTech. IVCi contributed to meeting room project by reviewing preliminary engineering documents, determining the validity of the project and ensuring there were no foreseeable issues. If there were, IVCi determined the solutions to those issues.www.commercialintegrator.com
