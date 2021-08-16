This is the most amazing light painting we've ever seen!
A Finnish photographer has created one of the most incredible light painting photographs we've ever seen, depicting a pair of swans facing each other at dusk. Painting with light is one of the most creative – and potentially most convoluted – techniques in photography. Making an image as intricate as this could require hours upon hours of trial and error. However, this photographer has a secret weapon up his sleeve: the Live Composite feature found exclusively on Olympus cameras.www.digitalcameraworld.com
