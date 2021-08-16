Cancel
Environment

Why Earthquakes In Haiti Are So Catastrophic

By Jaclyn Diaz
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the weekend, Haiti was hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that crumbled homes and buildings and killed more than 1,200 people. Rescuers are still working to find survivors amid the rubble. The death count is expected to rise. More than a decade ago, a similar quake left an estimated...

www.gpb.org

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
Jovenel Moïse
