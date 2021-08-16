Leaf Global FinTech: Meet the team pushing past barriers to virtual banking
A $25,000 USD Third Runner-Up Prize was awarded to Leaf Global Fintech, a startup that created a global virtual bank that refugees, migrants, and cross-border traders can use safely and affordably to send and receive money. Users can store, send, receive, and access their money securely without having to worry about accruing banking fees during their travels. Multiple currency transactions are also available through Leaf Global Fintech.blogs.cisco.com
