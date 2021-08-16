Cancel
Technology

Leaf Global FinTech: Meet the team pushing past barriers to virtual banking

By Marcus Alston
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $25,000 USD Third Runner-Up Prize was awarded to Leaf Global Fintech, a startup that created a global virtual bank that refugees, migrants, and cross-border traders can use safely and affordably to send and receive money. Users can store, send, receive, and access their money securely without having to worry about accruing banking fees during their travels. Multiple currency transactions are also available through Leaf Global Fintech.

