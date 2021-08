In 2007, the Ottawa Senators appeared in their very first Stanley Cup Final. Although they lost in five games to the bruising Anaheim Ducks, it was the best the modern franchise had ever done and they were poised to repeat as dominant forces in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the team slumped, despite changing very little of their roster. They failed to show the same kind of dominance as they had a season prior and were eliminated in the first round by the lower-seeded Buffalo Sabres.