Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Cash, Sports Tickets, Weed, Booze, AirPods And More: Here Are Some Of The Wildest COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdded by Greg Albaugh on August 16, 2021. Tags: beer, cash, fishing license, Harry Wilmerding, luxury incentives, tax credit, The Daily Caller New Foundation, vaccine incentives. Harry Wilmerding. State leaders introduced a variety of creative incentives to promote the coronavirus vaccine, including material goods, cash, travel perks, free food, drinks,...

www.citizensjournal.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booze#The Vaccines#Sports Tickets#Weed Booze Airpods#Visa Debit#Nga#Reuters#The Treasury Department#Covid#Potus#Americans#Joints#Talladega#Dcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
Georgia StateLedger-Enquirer

Governor Kemp is considering vaccine incentives as COVID-19 surges in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is considering incentives to encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as cases and hospitalizations increase statewide. Kemp did not mention the matter during a speech he made Tuesday in Columbus at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Congressional Luncheon, but a spokesperson said that the governor is “considering a variety of incentives.”
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Mcallen, TXcitizensjournal.us

‘It’s Everywhere’: Migrants Say They’re Not Responsible For Spreading COVID-19

MCALLEN, Texas — Several illegal migrants told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they aren’t responsible for spreading COVID-19 in America. Migrants who illegally crossed into the U.S. near the Hidalgo Point of Entry on Aug. 10 in a group of about 20 people said they weren’t worried about catching COVID-19 at any point in the journey to their final destinations in America.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth group offering cash incentive to residents getting COVID vaccine

A local nonprofit group is offering $10 for anyone getting vaccinated for COVID-19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenway Church, just north of downtown Fort Worth. The 6:8 Project, which was created by the Rev. Dana Jones in 2013, aims to “serve neighborhoods and empower communities,” according to its website. The group is based in the Greenway neighborhood.
Alabama StatePosted by
CNN

Trump heads to Alabama but his Covid politics are everywhere

A version of this story appeared in CNN's What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump still towers over the GOP, and he's set to appear Saturday at an Alabama rally. And ambitious Republicans eyeing future White House bids are increasingly emulating his brand of confrontational, fact-challenged politics on Covid.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Hard Rock announces COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced Thursday a new incentive program for its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The “Rock Your Shot” campaign will provide a $100 gift card to fully vaccinated employees along with chances to win grand prizes including $50,000 cash, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, 15 prizes of $15,000 each and more.
Public Healthsoyacincau.com

In the US, teenagers are offered free AirPods if they get COVID-19 vaccine jab

Teenagers are certainly in for a treat if they get vaccinated in Washington D.C. as the local government is offering free Apple AirPods or a Visa gift card worth USD 51 (about RM215) as an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Teenagers between the age of 12 and 17 who receive their first dose will be able to score the AirPods at selected middle schools.
Public HealthCNET

Intel offers employees $250 incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Intel is the latest tech company encouraging employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but unlike some other tech giants, it won't make getting the shots a requirement. On Wednesday, Intel said it will...
Denver, COKDVR.com

Polis: Cash incentives for students who regularly test for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that Colorado will be implementing a COVID-19 monitoring program in schools, paying between $5 and $25 a week to students who sign up for regular testing. Polis said in a press conference that starting the first week in September, Colorado will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy