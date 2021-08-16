Cancel
TV Series

Titans season 3 star reacts to that surprise death

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans season 3 spoilers follow. Titans' third season has wasted no time in adapting one of the most famous Batman comic book storylines, 'Death in the Family', killing off the Jason Todd incarnation of Robin. The show then went straight into the 'Under the Hood' storyline, bringing Jason back as...

Curran Walters
Robin
#Titans#Entertainment Weekly#Digital Spy Magazine#Apple News#Digital Spy
