Titans season 3 star reacts to that surprise death

Season 3 of Titans finally introduced Barbra Gordon, who is expertly played by Savannah Welch, and fans learn that in the days since Dick Grayson left Gotham she's become Commissioner of Gotham, just like her father. Fans are also learning about the fractured relationship between Barbara, Dick, and Bruce Wayne, especially after Jason Todd becomes the Red Hood. With all that past history coming to the surface, fans are wondering if there's a chance we might see Barbara's early days as Batgirl, and during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Savannah if there's any chance we might see some of those early days as Batgirl or more of that history, and it seems there's a chance we could before the season is out.