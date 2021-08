The dynamic appears to have changed in the Boise State quarterback race. Reading between all the lines, it’s Hank Bachmeier’s job to lose now, if only because Jack Sears is dealing with what coach Andy Avalos calls “a lower leg injury.” Sears wasn’t able to participate in the Broncos’ scrimmage on Saturday—Avalos said during his Sunday press conference that he expects him back “the middle of this week.” At the same time, Avalos said that Bachmeier on Saturday “had his best grade overall” of any scrimmage this this year. Avalos says the two QBs’ “production and execution are pretty close.” But it’s getting late.