True freshman Darryl Peterson standing out early
MADISON, Wis. — Darryl Peterson hasn’t had much time to get comfortable in his first collegiate fall camp. Wisconsin’s freshman outside linebacker has been thrown into action early as he continues to acclimate himself with new teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, a new playbook. In UW's first full week of practices, he received plenty of repetitions during team drills, some alongside starting outside linebacker Nick Herbig.247sports.com
