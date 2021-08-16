Cancel
True freshman Darryl Peterson standing out early

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Darryl Peterson hasn’t had much time to get comfortable in his first collegiate fall camp. Wisconsin’s freshman outside linebacker has been thrown into action early as he continues to acclimate himself with new teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, a new playbook. In UW's first full week of practices, he received plenty of repetitions during team drills, some alongside starting outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

