Love Island's Liberty outshines Jake as she gains almost four times as many followers

Liberty Poole has already picked up almost four times more Instagram followers than Jake Cornish - and experts says she'll be laughing all the way to the bank.

The Love Island beauty has put on well over 700,000 since first stepping foot in the villa.

Jake, meanwhile, has seen his count rise to 213,000 - some way behind his girl after he was branded a 'showman' during Sunday night's explosive episode.

Love Island fans have been suspicious of Jake's motives with Liberty for a while - with the villa stars now catching on.

But whatever happens, some social media experts say she will be the one who really cashes in once the cameras stop rolling.

The next popular contestant is Faye Winter, who has fast approaching 500,000 followers, with Teddy Soares just a few thousand behind.

Mary Bedford is next, and boast 410,000.

Priya Gopaldas, however, has only just over 50,000 - with Brett Staniland on 45,500.

Newcomer Aaron Simpson sits on 27,100 after a matter of days on the ITV2 dating show.

With the most followers, Liberty could be the one to make the most money when the show comes to an end.

She has potential to earn £10k per Instagram post, experts say.

Andy Barr, CEO and co-founder of www.10yetis.co.uk, revealed: "Liberty is the first one in the Island to have the all important question asked to her, and of course she said yes.

"Not only is she the first girlfriend we’ve seen in Love Island this year, but she’s the highest potential earner still in the villa."

As of the start of August, her Instagram profile attracting a huge 2,011.48 per cent increase in followers since her appearance on the island.

Tonight, viewers will have their say after last night's instalment of the looking for love series saw the couples put forward the least compatible pairs for the public vote.

It will be the first time that fans are in control over who gets to stay and who will be sent packing since Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis were voted off by viewers on July 25.

Since then, islanders have been deciding who to save and send home.

Ready to be back in control, as the final of the series approaches, fans took to social media to share their joy and happiness at being able to select either who will be forced to be fly back to the UK.

But some fans shared that they are expecting a twist where the islanders will be given control over who will be axed.

One suspicious Love Island viewer tweeted "Tbh I don’t trust @LoveIsland when they do public votes when we vote and they then ask the islanders to choose out of the last too."