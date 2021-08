Brains take in a great deal of data every day, and one way we effectively process this gathered information is by categorizing. Details are sorted into categories such as safe/dangerous, animal/plant, good/bad, living thing/manufactured thing…you get the point. We naturally classify the overflow of data in our environment to better navigate and organize our lives. For example, when you purchase something, you will seek product information which helps you decide between good, better, and best. We’re wired to categorize, because it helps us make wise and better informed decisions.