Dunkirk man charged after traffic stop in the town of Chautauqua
A Dunkirk man is facing felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree after a traffic stop in the town of Chautauqua Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Joshua Casey after he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He is also being charged with operate outside of interlock device restrictions, and no/inadequate stop lamps. Casey was processed at the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and released with appearance tickets.chautauquatoday.com
Comments / 0