Montana State

MONDAY: Montana Air Quality Some of the Worst in U.S.

 5 days ago
Wildfire smoke has returned with a vengeance to most of Montana. Bozeman's AQI was as high as 175 on Monday morning...and that wasn't even the worst level in the state. We enjoyed a few days last week of miraculously "clear" skies, which was a nice respite from the weeks of poor air quality. (It's not as if the wildfires disappeared, but the winds and the jet stream just took the majority of smoke in another direction.)

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Lolo National Forest#Aqi#Air Quality Index#Air Quality Alert#Beaverhead#Big Horn#Flathead#Prairie#Toole Treasure#Eastern Lewis
