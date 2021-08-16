MONDAY: Montana Air Quality Some of the Worst in U.S.

Regardless of your opinion on controlling the wolf population in Montana, this was definitely not the smartest way to thin the pack. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that a Reed Point, Montana, man admitted to unlawfully using strychnine to poison a wolf on a ranch near Ennis. Jeffrey Scott Wood pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a registered pesticide. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and to pay $1,000 restitution to Montana FWP. The method he used could have lots of unintended consequences for other wildlife and domestic animals. In fact, that appears to be what happened.