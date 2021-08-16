Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google and Facebook are building a subsea cable system that will boost Internet connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn brief: Two of the world’s largest tech companies are joining forces to create a new subsea cable that will boost Internet capacity, redundancy and reliability in the Asia-Pacific region. Facebook said the Apricot cable system will initially have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second and is part of an ongoing effort to better serve the more than 3.5 billion people that use its services each month.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Hopper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Pacific#Subsea#Power Cable#Gma News Online#Pldt Inc#Firmina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
TechnologyTechRepublic

How to leverage the power of Power BI using Apple technologies

Microsoft's Power BI helps professionals, including Apple users, better understand their data. Here's how users with an iPhone, iPad or Mac can take advantage of all Power BI offers. The popularity of bestsellers such as Jill Lepore's "If Then" and Tim Harford's "The Data Detective" attest to the importance businesses...
Technologymakeuseof.com

What Is Big Tech and Why Is the Government Trying to Break It Up?

Big Tech has changed the world by spurring technological progress. However, some government leaders don’t have a positive view of these companies and want to break them up. But if Big Tech is pushing the world forwards, why are governments so keen to curtail the power of these enormous tech outfits?
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

5G connections to reach 3.2 billion by 2026

The total number of 5G connections will reach 3.2 billion by 2026, rising from 310 million in 2021, a study from Juniper Research has found. To maximise the monetization of this significant growth in connections, it predicts operators will accelerate investment into standalone 5G networks to best position their services to manage future capacity.
Internetsmallbiztrends.com

Using Facebook WiFi to Increase Social Engagement with Customers

Small businesses need to look at Facebook WiFi. You’ll get more activity on your Facebook business page. It’s good for social engagement and digital marketing. All you need to get started is a router and your smartphone. What is Facebook WiFi?. It turns your enterprise into a WiFi hot spot...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

NTT Docomo to offer SAFR face biometrics for access control, business intelligence

Japan’s largest mobile carrier NTT Docomo has signed a reseller agreement with RealNetworks to use its SAFR platform to provide facial recognition services for enterprise security and biometric access control and allow for the gathering of real-time business intelligence. NTT Docomo will use its 5G network and the small footprint...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Iot In Aviation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, IBM, Wind River

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Iot In Aviation Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Iot In Aviation market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TechnologyThe Hacker News

Mozi IoT Botnet Now Also Targets Netgear, Huawei, and ZTE Network Gateways

Mozi, a peer-to-peer (P2P) botnet known to target IoT devices, has gained new capabilities that allow it to achieve persistence on network gateways manufactured by Netgear, Huawei, and ZTE, according to new findings. "Network gateways are a particularly juicy target for adversaries because they are ideal as initial access points...
EconomyHEXUS.net

QOTW: Which tech companies are you loyal to?

We suspect most folk would claim complete impartiality, yet there isn't a tech company out there without its own horde of fans. Some folk like to support the underdog, others build allegiances based on past experiences, and there are those who just happen to appreciate the way a certain company operates.
Internetinvesting.com

Empowering Individuals In The Web 3.0 Era. A Tuum Technology Approach

Empowering Individuals In The Web 3.0 Era. A Tuum Technology Approach. Web 3.0 is a necessity that shifts digital power from the hands of the government and enterprises to the user. Blockchain is the only digital tool that empowers internet users. Successful Web 3.0 adoption will be achieved when interactions...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

China Unicom mulls tech subsidiary listing

China Unicom revealed plans to consider spinning off and listing its smart internet technology unit on a mainland stock market as it looks to capitalise on gains in H1, becoming the latest operator in the nation to discuss a move on a domestic exchange. In a statement, China Unicom remarked...
Economytelecoms.com

Chinese telco fundraising drive leads China Unicom to float connected cars unit

China Unicom has shared plans to spin off and list its majority-owned SMART Connection technology business in mainland China. The decision marks the latest move from one of China’s big three state-owned telecoms operators to seek additional domestic stock market flotations to raise funds after they lost their appeal against expulsion from the NYSE earlier this year.
Businessaithority.com

SAFR From RealNetworks Signs Agreement With Japan’s Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, To Provide Computer Vision Technology

SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. the premier facial recognition platform for live video, has signed a reseller agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile carrier to offer SAFR’s world class AI-based facial recognition software. Both companies have previously worked together to implement access control and security solutions for a large facility, a hospital, and a robot. With the power of NTT Docomo’s 5G infrastructure and SAFR facial recognition, the companies plan to accelerate further enterprise security and access control deployments based on the new agreement.
Businesstelecoms.com

Qualcomm reportedly replaced Huawei in a recent China Mobile tender

Reports from Chinese media talk of US chip company Qualcomm winning a significant proportion of recent China Mobile 5G module business, but the details are sketchy. Asia Times offered the English-language interpretation of a National Business Daily Chinese-language report. We can read the latter but only with the assistance of Google Translate which, while it does an admirable job with such a different language, still produces some semi-coherent outcomes, so everything needs to be understood in that context.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Verizon Looks to Quantum VPN Technology to Thwart Future Hacks

As hacking attempts – successful and unsuccessful – continuing to grow, Verizon is examining a technology that the carrier thinks might have promise in protecting data from breach attempts. The hacking issue is of particular concern to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) that operate telecom networks and other critical infrastructure...
Businesslifewire.com

How Ashish Toshniwal Empowers Companies Through Tech

Ashish Toshniwal said the idea for his tech company came from a desire to make something big and connective. Toshniwal is the co-founder and CEO of Y Media Labs (YML), a Silicon Valley-based design and technology agency that builds digital products for both large companies and fledgling startups. "Our mission...
EconomyZDNet

Citizen Lab finds Apple's China censorship process bleeds into Hong Kong and Taiwan

Apple's application of filters for blocking content in China has seeped into how it operates in Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to Citizen Lab researchers. According to research performed by Citizen Lab, Apple's application of filters, which pertain to derogatory, racist, sexual, and sometimes political content, censor more than what is required by a certain region's moderation regulations.
HealthNature.com

Correction: Antifungal susceptibilities of opportunistic filamentous fungal pathogens from the Asia and Western Pacific Region: data from the SENTRY Antifungal Surveillance Program (2011–2019)

The article “Antifungal susceptibilities of opportunistic filamentous fungal pathogens from the Asia and Western Pacific Region: data from the SENTRY Antifungal Surveillance Program (2011–2019)”, written by Michael A. Pfaller, Cecilia G. Carvalhaes, Paul Rhomberg, Shawn A. Messer & Mariana Castanheira, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 74, issue 8, page 519–527 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution, and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.

Comments / 0

Community Policy