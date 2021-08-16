All Aboard: Denver To Moab Luxury Train Officially Departs

'Work hard, play hard' is what they say, and I do work hard and I do play 'somewhat' hard. Take a look at how I stayed in Colorado having a great time. You could be in the car for eight hours and still not be outside of the state, but I did not venture that far while enjoying some time off during the summer of 2021. I got to see new things, I got to see old friends; I saw a concert, I enjoyed some of my favorite pastime, disc golf.