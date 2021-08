In the world of hypercars, there are a surprising number of newcomers trying to push the boundaries of what we think four-wheeled automobiles are capable of. Brands such as Rimac with its all-electric Nevera are new to the scene , but are already breaking world records left and right. Not to be outdone by a bunch of young punks, hypercar legends Koenigsegg recently made a splash at the annual Monterey Car Week when the Jesko Absolut, and the upcoming Koenigsegg Gemera, finally made their official US debut. The showcase also came with a bittersweet message from the company: the Jesko Absolut will be the fastest Koenigsegg ever made. In Koenigsegg's exact words, "the company will never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car - ever."