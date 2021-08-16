Video: Judas Priest Perform for the First Time in 2+ Years, Play Three Songs With Guitarist Glenn Tipton

More of a sprint than a marathon, the video below by Gothenburg, Sweden-based motorrippers Warhawk for “There Will be Blood” comes from a series the four-piece have unveiled recorded live at Studio Berserk, with Monolord‘s Esben Willems at the helm. Total funtime — I meant to type “runtime” but I’m leaving it — for what I’m hoping will release as a live EP is upwards of 13 earthly minutes, and for that the unit offer four tracks of bruiser heavy-punk-via-proto-thrash, taking cues from any number of careening heavy rockers, most notably Motörhead on “Bad Reputation” and “Fool Me Twice,” but also vintage-era Ozzy Osbourne on “Pray for War” and later Britpunk on “There Will be Blood,” all of which, whatever nuance they bring, remain rippers.