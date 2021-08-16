Video: Judas Priest Perform for the First Time in 2+ Years, Play Three Songs With Guitarist Glenn Tipton
On Sunday, August 15, Judas Priest performed at the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air festival. The set marked the first time the band has played lived since June of 2019. Blabbermouth reports that the set featured a number of songs being played either for the first time or for the first time in a long time, including “One Shot At Glory” (live debut), “Invader” (live debut), “Rocka Rolla (played live for the first time since 1976), “Exciter” (…for the first time since 2005), “Hell Patrol” (…for the first time since 2009), “A Touch Of Evil” …for the first time since 2005), “Dissident Aggressor” (…for the first time since 2009) and “Blood Red Skies” (…for the first time since 2012).www.metalsucks.net
