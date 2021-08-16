Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Video: Judas Priest Perform for the First Time in 2+ Years, Play Three Songs With Guitarist Glenn Tipton

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, August 15, Judas Priest performed at the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air festival. The set marked the first time the band has played lived since June of 2019. Blabbermouth reports that the set featured a number of songs being played either for the first time or for the first time in a long time, including “One Shot At Glory” (live debut), “Invader” (live debut), “Rocka Rolla (played live for the first time since 1976), “Exciter” (…for the first time since 2005), “Hell Patrol” (…for the first time since 2009), “A Touch Of Evil” …for the first time since 2005), “Dissident Aggressor” (…for the first time since 2009) and “Blood Red Skies” (…for the first time since 2012).

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Sneap
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Glenn Tipton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zappos Theater#Mercedes Benz Arena#Invader#Rosemont Il#Microsoft Theater#Toyota Music Factory#Mgm National Harbor#Grand Theater#Umass Lowell#Halifax Ns Scotiabank#Laval Qc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Switzerland
Related
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Judas Priest Return to the Road: Set List and Video

Judas Priest returned to the road this past weekend for the first time since June 2019 when they headlined the 2021 Bloodstock Open Air festival, which took place at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, England. Included in the 22-track set were two songs Judas Priest had never performed live before: "Invader" and...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

A surprise setlist and a triumphant return: Judas Priest close out Bloodstock in style

It’s been a long wait to get Judas Priest home. Since their last UK appearance (at Bloodstock 2018, no less), the band seem to have played everywhere besides the UK, and their spot as special guests for fellow Brummie metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne was bumped due to health issues and Covid. All of that anticipation proves to be entirely worth it to have them home (or an hour’s drive from home, at least), as they close out Bloodstock’s mammoth five-day return.
MusicPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne’s First Iconic Solo Song Still Has ‘Mistake’ In It

Did you know that Ozzy Osbourne’s first hit solo song has a glaring mistake in it? When he broke away from Black Sabbath to release his first solo studio album Blizzard of Ozz, his biggest song on there was “Crazy Train.” The entire record was a smash hit and ended up oing five times platinum in the US after selling more than 5 million copies.
Drinksloudersound.com

Judas Priest's Rob Halford launches Hail & Horns Ale

Rob Halford collabs with beer "aficionado" brother Nigel to create the new alcoholic drink, Hails & Horns Halford Ale, ahead of Judas Priest's headline slot at UK's Bloodstock Festival. Judas Priest's Rob Halford has joined forces with brother/beer buff Nigel to create an English bitter beer, known as Hails &...
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Guitarist-vocalist Popović to perform Monday at Johnstown's PNG Park

Aug. 16—To understand the trailblazing music of Ana Popovic, simply do an online search for "Eastern Europe female blues." The first result will almost certainly be for Popovic's website. Many other links that follow will go to articles or video clips that mention the guitar-playing singer-songwriter who grew up in Belgrade, Serbia.
Musicmetalinjection

Bootleg Footage of JUDAS PRIEST's Entire Bloodstock 2021 Set Posted

Kudos to the brave soul who stood there and taped this entire awesome Judas Priest set from their return to the stage this weekend to celebrate their 50th anniversary at Bloodstock Festival. And, of course, condolences to the people behind the cameraman having to watch through a phone screen. Part 1 above, part 2 and three below.
MusicMetalSucks

Dani Filth and Ed Sheeran Have Been Discussing a Collaboration

Last month, Ed Sheeran, presumably concerned that being an adult ginger who writes prom songs didn’t make him icky enough, professed to be a longtime fan of “death metal” bands like Cradle of Filth and Slipknot. And maybe you thought that was the first and last time we’d ever hear...
MusicMetalSucks

Slipknot Announce Two Knotfest Dates in South America

Slipknot have added to their 2021 Knotfest plans with two dates in South America: Santiago, Chile on December 11, and Sao Paolo, Brazil on December 18. Both bills will also feature Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura and Vended, while Motionless In White, Armored Dawn and Project 46 will join only in Brazil. A question mark in a prominent billing spot on the Brazil poster indicates one mystery band yet to be announced.
MusicMetalSucks

Halestorm Debut New Single “Back From the Dead”

If the world wasn’t completely falling to shit right now and we were doing as well in the war against COVID as we thought we’d be, releasing a raucous anthem called “Back From the Dead” would have been just, like, the best thing ever. I mean this coulda been the song of the summer; it could have been AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” but for the entire world.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Warhawk Premiere “There Will Be Blood” from Studio Berserk Live Session

More of a sprint than a marathon, the video below by Gothenburg, Sweden-based motorrippers Warhawk for “There Will be Blood” comes from a series the four-piece have unveiled recorded live at Studio Berserk, with Monolord‘s Esben Willems at the helm. Total funtime — I meant to type “runtime” but I’m leaving it — for what I’m hoping will release as a live EP is upwards of 13 earthly minutes, and for that the unit offer four tracks of bruiser heavy-punk-via-proto-thrash, taking cues from any number of careening heavy rockers, most notably Motörhead on “Bad Reputation” and “Fool Me Twice,” but also vintage-era Ozzy Osbourne on “Pray for War” and later Britpunk on “There Will be Blood,” all of which, whatever nuance they bring, remain rippers.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Exodus: New Album Details Announced, First Single Released

HUZZAH! The mighty thrash legends of Exodus have at last announced a release date for their new album, Persona Non Grata — November 19. That sounds further away than it is. They’ve also released the first single from the album, “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves),” and it… fucking… rips. Seriously, it’s been a minute since Exodus released a rager this ragin’ — I think it’s probably the best song they’ve produced with Zetro since the first Zetro era in the late ’80s/early ’90s. The guitar solos alone will make you cream your jeans. It is an excellent track to drum up interest for Persona Non Grata.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Video: Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Rehearses With Soulfly

Fear Factory guitarist Dino “Big DC” Cazares* has shared video of himself rehearsing “Eye for an Eye” with Max and Zyon Cavalera for Soulfly’s upcoming tour. So if you either forgot that Cazares is gonna be playing guitar on Soulfly’s upcoming tour, you had any doubt whether or not the band would play one of their most famous tracks on that tour, or you just really love people rehearsing, this is the video for you.
Musicnextmosh.com

Iron Maiden release new song “Stratego”

UK heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have unleashed their new single titled “Stratego,” which you can check out below via an official visualizer. The new song appears on the band’s recently announced new album dubbed ‘Senjutsu,’ which marks the follow-up to their 2015 effort ‘The Book of Souls.’ The upcoming new full-length, serving as their seventeenth studio album overall, is set to drop on September 3rd, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy