The Soapbox: World of Warships’ aggressive monetization incited a mass-exodus of content creators

Despite the initial problems with which the game came to market, the current reality of Fallout 76 is very different from its original release, back in 2018. Lacking in content, bugs, technically obsolete … The multiplayer set in this charismatic universe disappointed millions of players, but the passage of time and above all, the work of Bethesda Softworks, has turned Fallout 76 into a title to take into account, which has a multitude of updates full of content, to which the next one is added, which already has a date: Fallout Worlds.