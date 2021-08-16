Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kabul Falls

By Carl Cannon
thejacksonpress.org
 5 days ago

Over the weekend, Americans were subjected to images they hadn’t seen since April 1975: U.S. soldiers frantically trying to evacuate personnel from a foreign capital being overrun by the enemy. In a depressing replay of the fall of Saigon, thousands of Afghans who had allied with the United States and served their government in hopes of a freer society, were left hanging — fearing for their lives — as Taliban forces surged through Kabul and Afghanistan’s president fled the country.

thejacksonpress.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Americans#Afghans#State#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
U.S. Politicsthejacksonpress.org

Report: Kamala Harris Has Not Been Seen Publicly In 6 Days

Kamala Harris has not been seen publicly in six days as Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban. The Daily Mail reports that Harris has been out of the public eye for almost a week, which includes her not being present on Tuesday when Joe Biden gave an address from the White House about the crisis in Afghanistan.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: ‘We will get you home’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan: “We will get you home.”. Biden’s comments at a White House news conference Friday come as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Foreign Chief Calls Fall of Kabul 'Catastrophe'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for...
Militarydownriversundaytimes.com

American ignominy

So far, the American withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a chaotic and even deadly abandonment. We leave behind so many Afghans who helped us over two decades and are now desperate to escape the Taliban. Why are Taliban troops having such an easy time with pro-government forces, who either surrendered...
WorldFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Paperwork issues, armed Taliban snarl Kabul airlift

WASHINGTON – The United States struggled Thursday to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country. Taliban fighters...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Afghan evacuees being held at US airbases after fleeing Kabul

The Americans and thousands of Afghans who have managed to escape Kabul on US military flights amid the botched withdrawal are being held in an overcrowded airbase hanger in Qatar as US Border agents work frantically to process the growing number of evacuees. When US military planes have taken off...
Idaho Staterexburgstandardjournal.com

Afghan natives in Idaho react to fall of Kabul

Boise resident Homeyra Shams woke up this weekend to “unbelievable” news: The Taliban had taken over her home country, Afghanistan, for the second time in her life. Afghanistan’s government collapsed Sunday, surprising the world and leaving Afghans and Americans in Kabul in limbo. “I have my older sister and my...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden speaks to Boris Johnson on fall of Kabul

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden has spoken to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the first world leader he’s engaged with since Kabul fell — as Canada’s Justin Trudeau reveals he consulted with Hillary Clinton on Afghanistan efforts. Biden, who has returned to the White House...
Foreign PolicyBBC

Afghanistan conflict: As Kabul falls, Biden backlash grows

The lightning advance of the Taliban in retaking the country has led Afghan Americans, former generals and leading statesmen to blame President Joe Biden for a hasty US withdrawal. But he appears to have the public on his side - for now. Hadia Essazada wept as she recounted the horror...
Foreign PolicyKingsport Times-News

Region's federal lawmakers weigh in on fall of Kabul

The Times News gathered comments on the crisis in Afghanistan from lawmakers representing our region at the federal level:. U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-1st District, Tenn.) “The way the withdrawal from Afghanistan has played out is an absolute travesty. This is President Biden’s fault and it didn’t have to happen this way. As the world watched this crisis unfold, President Biden was nowhere to be found. His continued weakness has allowed the Taliban to retake Afghanistan and has stranded Americans and our Afghani allies alike.
Middle EastThe Day

As Kabul falls, the burqa shops of Aghanistan get busy

As the Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, university lecturers gathered their female students for some final goodbyes. Telling the shocked young women "we may not meet again," the lecturers, along with everyone else, were evacuated, and the universities, along with schools, offices and shops, were shuttered.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: As Kabul falls, blame game overshadows context

If ever a big, breaking story demanded that the news media provide historical context and carefully avoid partisan blame, it’s the story of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Instead, what we largely got over the past few days was the all-too-familiar genre of “winners and losers” coverage. It’s...
Worldazpbs.org

Afghanistan capitol Kabul falls to the Taliban

The country of Afghanistan is in turmoil after Taliban forces seized control of the capital, Kabul, over the weekend. This comes after two decades of American military presence in the country attempting to stabilize the area. So what does this change mean for the people of Afghanistan, and what can we do to help? We talked about it with Dr. Carl Forkner, Northern District Commander for Disabled American Veterans.
Worldthejacksonpress.org

The fall of Kabul: a 20-year mission collapses in a single day

President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan as Taliban sweep into city to seize control of country. The final collapse of the 20-year western mission to Afghanistan took only a single day as Taliban gunmen entered the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, and America abandoned its embassy in panic.
Worldwearebreakingnews.com

And Now That? The Impact Of The Fall Of Kabul On The Region And The Rest Of The World

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban is unfortunately not a movie title but the latest milestone in a tragic process in which there are far more losers than winners. Among the former stands out, by far, the group of Afghans who, without ever having come out of the misery and permanent insecurity in which they have lived these last twenty years, are now once again under the dictates of those who have already demonstrated in the last decade of the last century his utter contempt for the lives of those who do not share his enlightened vision of Islam.
WorldVoice of America

Only Kabul Left Standing as Jalalabad Falls

KABUL - Local sources confirm that Taliban have taken over Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, leaving Kabul, the nation’s capital, as the only major city in Afghanistan under government control. Eyewitnesses said Taliban were walking around different parts of the city and had taken over the governor’s office and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy