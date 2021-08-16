Kabul Falls

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban is unfortunately not a movie title but the latest milestone in a tragic process in which there are far more losers than winners. Among the former stands out, by far, the group of Afghans who, without ever having come out of the misery and permanent insecurity in which they have lived these last twenty years, are now once again under the dictates of those who have already demonstrated in the last decade of the last century his utter contempt for the lives of those who do not share his enlightened vision of Islam.