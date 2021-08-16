Kabul Falls
Over the weekend, Americans were subjected to images they hadn't seen since April 1975: U.S. soldiers frantically trying to evacuate personnel from a foreign capital being overrun by the enemy. In a depressing replay of the fall of Saigon, thousands of Afghans who had allied with the United States and served their government in hopes of a freer society, were left hanging — fearing for their lives — as Taliban forces surged through Kabul and Afghanistan's president fled the country.
