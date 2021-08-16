Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Nu Metal Without Context Reminds You Why People Hated It

By Graham Hartmann
Posted by 
Z94
Z94
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Limp Bizkit is once again the biggest band in the world and Woodstock '99 has returned to media headlines, so let’s take a look at some more essential nu metal history. Nu metal with zero context is essentially just nu metal. The iconic genre gave us some of the most awesome and most cringeworthy moments in music history, like the adventures of Troy in a Powerman 5000 mosh pit. According to MTV, the brodude reporter sustained an incredible 14 bruises while in the pit. Someone call an ambulance.

z94.com

Comments / 0

Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodstock 99#Music History#Edge And Christian#Mtv#Crazy Town#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicq106fm.com

Listen to new Spiritbox song, “Hurt You”

Spiritbox has premiered a new song called “Hurt You.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, will appear on the buzzy metal outfit’s upcoming debut album, Eternal Blue. It’s accompanied by a sci-fi horror video, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube. Eternal Blue, which also features...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.
Musicthebrag.com

Blue Oyster Cult drummer says KISS’ Gene Simmons is a “jerk”

Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard has spoken about his experience with touring alongside KISS in the ’70s while declaring that Gene Simmons is a “jerk”. In an interview with on Full in Bloom, Bouchard didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on the ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ hitmakers.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.
Musicnickiswift.com

Inside Taylor Kinney's Love Life Since His Split With Lady Gaga

It's safe to say there are some fans who are still not over Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's split. Though the two seemed like the perfect match, they ended their engagement in 2016 after four years of dating. The "Born This Way" singer confirmed the breakup in an emotional statement via Instagram at the time. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," Gaga continued. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tiffany From ’90 Day Fiancé’ Surgery: Has It Happened Yet?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
RelationshipsEssence

Marlon Wayans On 'RESPECT' And Why He Never Married: 'I Knew My Mom Needed Me'

The actor who stars as Ted White in the Aretha Franklin biopic told his mom on her deathbed, "I've never been married because I always wanted you to be my number one girl." Marlon Wayans is a self-professed romantic. It’s for that reason the veteran actor didn’t want to portray a villain when he landed the role of Ted White in the Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

 America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has been blown away by the support she's received from people around the world since her debut on the show. The talented singer has been inundated with messages and gifts, including some incredible artwork. And this week, Nightbirde took to Instagram to ask her fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy