Machine Gun Kelly meets Megan Fox’s sons
Machine Gun Kelly (30) and Megan Fox (34) take the next step! The musician and the actress have been inseparable since last spring. What initially seemed like a casual romance quickly turned out to be something serious. Engagement rumors were spreading after just a few months. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress is said to be in no hurry to remarry – the couple are still well on their way to deepening their relationship. MGK is said to be spending a lot of time with Megan’s kids right now.codelist.biz
Comments / 3