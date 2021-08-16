Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly meets Megan Fox’s sons

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly (30) and Megan Fox (34) take the next step! The musician and the actress have been inseparable since last spring. What initially seemed like a casual romance quickly turned out to be something serious. Engagement rumors were spreading after just a few months. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress is said to be in no hurry to remarry – the couple are still well on their way to deepening their relationship. MGK is said to be spending a lot of time with Megan’s kids right now.

codelist.biz

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicd1softballnews.com

Megan Fox and the hot kisses with Machine Gun Kell on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards: what a super-sexy couple! [FOTO]

The Billboard Music Awards are some of the most important music awards, in which every year singers and men and women of the show of all kinds participate. This year they were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, presented by Nick Jonas. The red carpet of the event was trampled by the greats of music and beyond. One couple in particular sparked the uproar.
CelebritiesPeople

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Show Off Matching Tattoos in New Album Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video on Instagram Monday announcing his sixth album, Born with Horns, by showing off a new matching tattoo with Travis Barker. " 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly, 31, captioned the post. He and Barker, 45, previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Megan Fox: Actress celebrates her bisexuality

Megan Fox celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow manicure. In the post, the actress also confirms to be bisexual again. US actress Megan Fox (35) celebrates the Pride month of June with a post on Instagram. On display are three selfies in which her fingernails painted in rainbow colors are in the foreground. “The B in LGBTQIA for over two decades,” she reaffirms her own bisexuality in the commentary.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Megan Fox on her new love

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were long considered a dream couple despite some turbulent phases. In 2004, the two came together and have three sons together. In May 2020, the actress will suddenly be seen with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Now she speaks plainly about the new man at her side.
Relationshipscodelist.biz

Because he likes to wear clothes: Megan Fox’s son is teased

Megan Fox (35) is protective of her children! Since last year, the actress has been making headlines especially with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (31). Another part of her private life, however, keeps the Transformers actress out of the public eye: her role as the mother of three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (48). In a recent interview Megan but now that one of her sons has already been bullied because of his girls’ clothes.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly debuts shocking new look for ‘Papercuts’ video

The “Blonde Don” is now the bald Don. Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) has shaved his head, he shared on social media. The 31-year-old singer said he did it for his music video “Papercuts,” which is directed by Cole Bennett. The video, for the first single off his new album Born with Horns, debuts Wednesday.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Responds to Lala Kent’s Apparent Shade at the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Premiere, ‘Pump Rules’ Star Denies Feud

Water under the bridge? Megan Fox wasn’t too concerned by what some fans thought was a dig by Lala Kent at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere. Fox, 35, didn’t attend the Los Angeles event on Monday, July 19, crediting a rise in the city’s COVID-19 cases for her absence. Kent, 30, accompanied the film’s director and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and seemingly threw shade at the Transformers actress when she posted an Instagram Story photo of herself directly blocking Fox on the movie’s poster.
MusicNME

Machine Gun Kelly responds to critics of his genre-switching

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to critics of his genre-switching. The musician reacted following the release of his new rock single, ‘Parachutes’, which saw some criticising him for once again switching genres, this time back to rock. In a message posted on both Instagram Stories and TikTok, Machine Gun Kelly...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Lol, Just Figured Out Machine Gun Kelly's Net Worth and I'm Unwell

In case you hadn't heard, the year is 2002, the most popular song on the radio is "Sk8r Boi," and you just got into a huge fight with your mom because she refuses to take you to the mall so you can buy some Hot Topic safety pin earrings. Or at least that's where I am mentally now that Blink 182's Travis Barker is once again A-list and out here making pop punk songs with Machine Gun Kelly.
MoviesAOL Corp

Trash! MGK Seemingly Shades His and Megan Fox’s New Movie

A less-than-positive review. Machine Gun Kelly seemingly shaded his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, after it was released. “If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, July 23. The Texas native’s slam...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly Pranks Fans, Didn?t Shave His Head

Machine Gun Kelly played the ultimate joke on fans, by posting "I shaved my head," in advance of his new video. By the time the video was released on Thursday (August 12,) shaving his signature, golden, locks had become the talk of the internet. The big reveal comes at almost...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Inseparable: Do MGK and Megan Fox already have marriage plans?

Will Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Megan Fox (35) soon take the next step? It has now been about a year since the musician and the actress first showed their love in public. Again and again, the couple proves since the announcement of their relationship, how happy they are with each other. But what about plans for the future? As an insider has now revealed, it will allegedly not be too long before the two get engaged!
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Machine Gun Kelly reveals dramatic head tattoo by completely shaving it off

If you were to say that Machine Gun Kelly needs to control her hair, it would be a blatant lie. The 31-year-old rapper posted a photo on social media on Tuesday, August 10, revealing that he recently shaved his signature blonde hair. This is a huge change in identity, given that his Instagram bio simply says “Don Rubio.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

With the help of Brian’s Neuer: Good relationship with ex Megan Fox

This blended family seems to be working fine! It’s been official since January: Not only Megan Fox (34) is in firm hands again, her ex Brian Austin Green (47) is also taken after the separation. Sharna Burgess (35) is the name of the actor’s new girlfriend, who apparently does him really well. The Dancing with the Stars dancer is said to have contributed significantly to that Brian and Megan understand better again.

Comments / 3

Community Policy