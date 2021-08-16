Roy Keane Gives His Pick Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Roy Keane did not hesitate to make his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, insisting he would pick his former Manchester United team-mate "every day of the week". Messi and Ronaldo are two of modern football's greatest players and there has been a long-running debate over who the better player is. Fans, pundits, former players, everyone has had their say on the two legends, and Keane wasn't going to be left out.
