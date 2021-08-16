Roy Keane Gives His Pick Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo wants, but he Real Madrid do not. The white club does not consider the return of the Portuguese, who left in the summer of 2018 for the Juventus in exchange for 100 million euros. Despite recent attempts by the Portuguese environment to get him out of Turin, the reality is that his return to the capital of Spain not contemplated by Valdebebas. Everything is more a wish of his agent and the footballer himself than a real intention of the Real Madrid entity.