Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Roy Keane Gives His Pick Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

By Amreen
90min.com
 5 days ago

Roy Keane did not hesitate to make his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, insisting he would pick his former Manchester United team-mate "every day of the week". Messi and Ronaldo are two of modern football's greatest players and there has been a long-running debate over who the better player is. Fans, pundits, former players, everyone has had their say on the two legends, and Keane wasn't going to be left out.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Sky Sports#Irishman#Itv#Paris Saint Germain#Arsenal#Atletico Madrid#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Related
Soccerpunditarena.com

Neymar reportedly willing to give Lionel Messi the number 10 jersey at PSG

Can he still play with Neymar? Are Paris St Germain too attack-minded to win big trophies? And could he really end up sharing a flat with Sergio Ramos? Here are some of the talking points after Lionel Messi announced he was leaving Barcelona, with Paris St Germain reportedly his destination of choice. Neymar has reportedly been pushing hard for him to join PSG and is even willing to give up his squad number as a gesture to Messi.
SoccerThe Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo says transfer rumours are ‘just talk'

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has criticized media reports linking him with a move away from Juventus. In a post on social media, the 36-year-old stated that he was entirely focused on his work and said that rumors linking him with a move away from Italy were disrespectful to him and the teams involved.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Irish player recalls being at the centre of dispute between Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel at Man United

“I was walking out of the room and Peter Schmeichel said to me, ‘Irish’.”. Dessie Baker has recalled being at the centre of a dispute between Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel. Baker spent two years at Man United in the mid-1990s and was almost indirectly responsible for a row escalating between his fellow Irishman Keane and Danish goalkeeper Schmeichel.
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo should join Lille to battle Messi at PSG, says Fonte

Jose Fonte has joked that he is trying everything within his power to get Cristiano Ronaldo to join Lille this summer, in order to take on his nemesis Lionel Messi in Ligue 1. The football world is still reeling from Paris Saint Germain's move for football legend Messi out of nowhere, and now Fonte has been left fearing for what could be to come.
SoccerPosted by
NJ.com

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

Legendary forward Lionel Messi was officially announced as the newest player for French club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, he addressed the French media for the first time since his stunning departure from Barcelona. Messi could make his PSG debut this weekend against Strasbourg at the Parc...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Sent A Clear Message To His Teammates When He First Entered Manchester United Dressing Room

The story of Cristiano Ronaldo's memorable Premier League debut is pretty well known but his introduction to the Manchester United dressing room was arguably even better. It was a tense affair on August 16th 2003, United held a narrow one-goal advantage against bogey side Bolton with just 29 minutes remaining and Sir Alex Ferguson searched for inspiration.
Soccerdallassun.com

Cristiano Ronaldo would be dying to be at PSG: Di Maria

Paris [France], August 14 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has claimed that the Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo would be 'dying' to be with Ligue 1 giants. The Argentina international also expressed his happiness as compatriot Lionel Messi signed with PSG. Lionel Messi has arrived at the French capital after the club had already roped in Achraf Hakimi from Inter, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti still in the team, PSG is being considered as the team to beat this season in Europe.
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

The door of Real Madrid is closed for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants, but he Real Madrid do not. The white club does not consider the return of the Portuguese, who left in the summer of 2018 for the Juventus in exchange for 100 million euros. Despite recent attempts by the Portuguese environment to get him out of Turin, the reality is that his return to the capital of Spain not contemplated by Valdebebas. Everything is more a wish of his agent and the footballer himself than a real intention of the Real Madrid entity.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester CITY for just £25m by his agent Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the Juventus forward to Manchester City this summer, according to a sensational report in Italy. The Portuguese forward has just 10 months left to run on his £25.5million-a-year contract at the Old Lady and his future in Turin is far from certain, having been linked with moves to PSG, Real Madrid and former club Manchester United in the past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy