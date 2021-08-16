5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,000

This is a Coming Soon listing cannot be shown before 8/14/21Located on Osborne Island this home is just moments from the open bay by boat (no bridges) A GREAT location with AMAZING year-round views of the bay and AC skyline.This spacious home offers four bedrooms, each with a balcony on the main floor and 1 full bath. The top floor features the master bedroom and bath with a private balcony, hallway half bath, and the kitchen, living, and dining room combination overlooking the lagoon. The ground floor has a two-car garage and plenty of storage for all your outdoor toys!