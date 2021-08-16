Cancel
Premier League

Major Link Soccer: Canada's closing the gap

By Sounder at Heart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada is among the teams around the world who have closed the gap between the USWNT and everyone else, and their gold medals are proof. The Premier League is back and full of fun, but with that has come more than a couple incidences of problematic fan behavior including homophobic chants. The professional teams of the Puget Sound were on the road this weekend, and while OL Reign had a frustrating night in Kansas City, the Tacoma Defiance and Seattle Sounders put on impressive away performances as they secured important wins.

#Canada#Soccer League#Uswnt#The Premier League#Ol Reign#The Tacoma Defiance#Tacoma Transition
Soccer
Premier League
MLS
Sports
MLSAntelope Valley Press

Major League Soccer results | Sunday

SAN JOSE — Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso and Javier López each scored to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC. Cristian Espinoza had two assists for San Jose (5-7-6). Nathan opened the scoring in the 11th minute and López doubled the advantage for the Earthquakes in the 28th.
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye Nichelle Prince wins Olympic gold with Canada's women's soccer team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four-time Ohio State University letter winner Nichelle Prince is now an Olympic gold medal winner. Prince is a member of the Canadian Olympic Women's Soccer Team that defeated Sweden in penalty kicks in Friday's final to clinch the Olympic gold medal. Canada defeated the United States in the semifinals. It was the first major tournament title for the Canadians.
Soccerchatsports.com

Canada beats Sweden in a shootout for the women’s soccer gold medal.

Canada, a relentless team with an aging star, a sturdy defense and a talented young core, won its first gold medal in women’s soccer on Friday by defeating Sweden in a penalty shootout, 3-2, after a 1-1 tie in Yokohama. Julia Grosso clinched Canada’s victory by converting her team’s sixth...
Soccereverythinglubbock.com

Janine Beckie helps Canada win gold in women’s soccer

TOKYO — Former Texas Tech soccer player Janine Beckie helped Canada win its first gold medal in women’s soccer at the Japan 2020 Olympics. It took a shootout to do it, but Canada defeated Sweden in the gold medal game. Beckie scored two goals in the tournament, both of which...
MLSchatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Bienvenue á Paris, Leo Messi

Omitted from Team GB. Outlandishly igniting the NWSL. And in five weeks, she will begin her journey to help end Cymru Women’s 28-year wait for a place on the international stage. Jess Fishlock: Team GB’s Snub Igniting the NWSL — Welsh Football Fans. In partnership with one of Seattle’s top...
SportsSportsnet.ca

Looking at Canada's top flag-bearer candidates for Tokyo Closing Ceremony

As the Olympic Summer Games come to a close in Tokyo, the world reflects on the incredible accomplishments of the greatest athletes on the globe. Many of those great feats were achieved by Canada's own athletes. And with the Closing Ceremony on the horizon (Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET on SN / SN1), the question now becomes: who will carry the Canadian flag? And after the Canadian Olympic Committee awarded the Opening Ceremony honour to two Olympians — basketball star Miranda Ayim and rugby player Nathan Hirayama — to usher in the Games as co-bearers, might we see another collaborative effort?
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Minnesota United look to close gap on visiting Galaxy

Minnesota United FC look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings when they host the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Minnesota (7-5-5, 26 points) has lost only once in its last 13 games to move into fifth in the West after it began the season with four straight defeats.
SoccerOmaha.com

How Husker soccer played a role in Canada's Olympic gold medal

They watched from their basements, from their living rooms, from their studies. From Quebec, British Columbia and right here in Nebraska. They rose early Friday morning, as they had all tournament, to witness the Canadian women’s soccer team win their first Olympic gold medal. Amy Walsh, a Canadian midfielder from...
Premier Leaguesounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers schedule released

Despite moments of erasure and disrespect, Quinn and Alana Smith showed that non-binary athletes belong on the Olympic stage and aren’t going anywhere. Quinn, Alana Smith represent non-binary Olympic excellence - Outsports. Tigres head north - way north - to face off against the Seattle Sounders. A look at Tigres...
Nashville, TNdailyjournal.net

US men’s roster expanding for September World Cup qualifiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be going with a bigger roster to deal with three games crammed into a seven-day span when 2022 World Cup qualifying starts in September. General manager Brian McBride said Wednesday that the U.S. men’s national team will bring in at least 26...
MLSchatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Afghanistan WNT players fear for future

USWNT and OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe confirmed she’ll be back with the Reign this week, but doesn’t yet know what her playing future looks like. USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe ‘needs to take some time’ to think about future | ESPN. More teams are mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or masks...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Watford signs Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce

LONDON (AP) -- Premier League club Watford signed Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce on Thursday on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The 26-year-old Tufan has played his whole professional career in Turkey and has made 63 appearances for his country. "A holding midfielder with a range...
MLSoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Honey Stinger Partners with Soccer Star Catarina Macario

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (August 18, 2021) – Honey Stinger is excited to announce its partnership with professional soccer player Catarina Macario. Born in Brazil, Macario’s passion for the game started at an early age, and although there were no girls soccer teams where she grew up, that didn’t stop her. Macario joined the boys team where she played and practiced fiercely, but she also endured much discrimination being the only girl on the field.
MLSWDIO-TV

USWNT to play at Allianz Field in October

The Oct. 26 match will be the final match for U.S. legend Carli Lloyd, who announced that she'll retire from the national team afterward. Lloyd is currently the second-most capped player in world soccer history with 312 games played for the USA and has scored 128 international goals, fourth in USWNT history. She needs two goals to tie Kristine Lilly for third all-time.
Premier LeagueCaledonian Record-News

American Otasowie joins Club Brugge from Wolverhampton

American Owen Otasowie transferred Friday to Club Brugge in Belgium after making his Premier League debut for Wolverhampton last season. The 20-year-old defender and midfielder, who was born in New York, made his senior team debut for Wolves against Turkey's Beşiktaş in the Europa League on Dec. 12 and his Premier League debut three days later against Chelsea.

