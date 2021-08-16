Major Link Soccer: Canada’s closing the gap
Canada is among the teams around the world who have closed the gap between the USWNT and everyone else, and their gold medals are proof. The Premier League is back and full of fun, but with that has come more than a couple incidences of problematic fan behavior including homophobic chants. The professional teams of the Puget Sound were on the road this weekend, and while OL Reign had a frustrating night in Kansas City, the Tacoma Defiance and Seattle Sounders put on impressive away performances as they secured important wins.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0