MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Volunteer Clinic (MVC) has announced that they will be offering 2 free COVID-19 vaccination events for the community. According to the release, the events will be available for both walk-ups and pre-registered patients, and that they will holding these events on Tuesday, August 24, and Wednesday, August 25 at 376 Rogers Avenue in Macon. Tuesday’s vaccination event will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m., while Wednesday’s event will start at 3:00 p.m. and end at 6:00 p.m.