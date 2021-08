EA and Codemasters have removed 3D Audio from the PS5 version of F1 2021, shortly after ray tracing will also be temporarily removed. F1 2021 patch 1.06 is now available Y, plus a number of fixes and changes For the game, 3D Audio has been removed for users playing with headphones on PlayStation 5. Codemasters has reported that “3D Audio for headphones has been temporarily disabled on PS5. This will be re-enabled as soon as the related audio issues have been resolved. “.