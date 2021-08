The Marble Arch Mound, branded London’s worst tourist attraction, will welcome the public for free from Monday.The £2m man-made hill opened last week only welcoming those who had purchased online tickets in advance, before closing for two days later.However, following its underwhelming launch, Westminster Council has decided to scrap the ticket price, which was between £4.50 and £8, and reopen it as a free experience.Marble Arch Mound was commissioned by the local authority in the hope the installation would draw people back into the West End after the Covid pandemic.But was met with derision after visitors complained they were not...