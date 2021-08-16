Sara Evans Christmas Concert Coming To Evansville
It's never too early to start celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Especially if Sara Evans is involved!. Sara Evans' "At Christmas" Tour will be making a stop in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza on Friday, December 3rd, 2021. During this concert, Sara will be singing all of your favorite Christmas tunes such as "Winter Wonderland", "Run, Run, Rudolph", "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", and some of her original Christmas songs as well. What better way to get yourself into the Christmas spirit.wkdq.com
