Sara Evans Christmas Concert Coming To Evansville

Faye Chrisley from USA's hit show, "Chrisley Knows Best" was in the Evansville area Monday morning, but what in the world was she doing here?!. If you have ever seen Chrisley Knows Best on the USA Network, you know that the Chrisleys' are nothing short of hilarious. I had the pleasure of meeting Todd Chrisley a few years back at the CMA Fest in Nashville. I was able to chat with him for a little while and during that time, I found out that what you see on television is the exact same person you will meet in real life. That guy was awesome and I didn't stop laughing. Another person on that show that everyone seems to love is Todd's mom, Faye. Nanny Faye is known for being full of life and spunk despite her age. She gives Todd a run for his money on that show and their dynamic is great.