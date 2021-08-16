Cancel
Evansville, IN

Sara Evans Christmas Concert Coming To Evansville

By Travis Sams
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's never too early to start celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Especially if Sara Evans is involved!. Sara Evans' "At Christmas" Tour will be making a stop in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza on Friday, December 3rd, 2021. During this concert, Sara will be singing all of your favorite Christmas tunes such as "Winter Wonderland", "Run, Run, Rudolph", "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", and some of her original Christmas songs as well. What better way to get yourself into the Christmas spirit.

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

Evansville, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Popup Outdoor Movie Theater Coming To Downtown Evansville

You'll be able to watch some classic comedy movies under the stars in downtown Evansville. Have you heard of NOCO Park in downtown Evansville? If not, it is an outdoor food and bar experience. Located in downtown Evansville, NOCO Park is an empty lot turned into a fun events center. NOCO Park features a rotating lineup of food trucks, games, music, and art installations. Earlier this week, they announced another type of event that they will be hosting. They will have an outdoor movie experience set up that you won't want to miss.
Music
99.5 WKDQ

Chris Janson’s Tearful ‘Bye Mom’ Is a Song We’ll All Need One Day [Listen]

The space between Chris Janson and the story he tells during "Bye Mom" will allow listeners in for years to come. There's a maturity to this new song that's remarkable. Co-writer Brandon Kinney's mother died, and soon after, he and Janson sat down to write a tribute song that became something bigger. This kind of circle-of-life song is essential to the country music experience (Luke Combs' 2019 hit "Even Though I'm Leaving" tells the same story, about Dad), but it doesn't always work. Often this is because the singer squeezes too hard, something Janson is inclined to do when he writes about his own life.
Music
99.5 WKDQ

All 146 Country Music Hall of Fame Members, Alphabetically

The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees will push the membership total to 146 talented men and women. The Judds, Ray Charles, pedal steel guitarist Pete Drake and drummer Eddie Bayers make up the class of 2021, and they will reside alongside legends, many of whom go by a single name.
Evansville, IN
99.5 WKDQ

2021 Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament Sets Fundraising Record

Like nearly every event, the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville had no choice but to cancel the 2020 edition of their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament due to the pandemic which left a large hole in their annual fundraising efforts. Fortunately, they were able to bring it back this past weekend, and the Tri-State was more than ready to participate.
Music
99.5 WKDQ

Dustin Lynch Asks 17-Year-Old Budding Artist to Sing With Him, Goes Viral [Watch]

When 17-year-old Hailey James went to Country Fest with her family in late June, she had no intention of ending up onstage with Dustin Lynch. In an interview, James noted that her parents go to the event every year and have seats toward the front of the grounds. This year, she decided to go with them, and wound up not only onstage, but going viral after the event.
Kentucky State
99.5 WKDQ

Reality Star, Fay Chrisley Makes A Pit Stop In Henderson, Kentucky

Faye Chrisley from USA's hit show, "Chrisley Knows Best" was in the Evansville area Monday morning, but what in the world was she doing here?!. If you have ever seen Chrisley Knows Best on the USA Network, you know that the Chrisleys' are nothing short of hilarious. I had the pleasure of meeting Todd Chrisley a few years back at the CMA Fest in Nashville. I was able to chat with him for a little while and during that time, I found out that what you see on television is the exact same person you will meet in real life. That guy was awesome and I didn't stop laughing. Another person on that show that everyone seems to love is Todd's mom, Faye. Nanny Faye is known for being full of life and spunk despite her age. She gives Todd a run for his money on that show and their dynamic is great.
Music
99.5 WKDQ

Jordan Davis’ ‘Buy Dirt’ Video (With Luke Bryan) Is Down-Home Country Comfort [Watch]

Jordan Davis' collaboration with Luke Bryan on "Buy Dirt" makes for a perfectly-country, down-home-comfortable music video, too. The video, much like the songs advises, keeps it simple and focuses on the important things in life: Family, the guys (Davis and Bryan), and just a guitar. Opening with a black-and-white shot of Davis standing in a field with just his guitar, as the song builds momentum, the shot widens and soon adds color.

