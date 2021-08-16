Cancel
Thieves Break Hearts of Bismarck/Mandan Charity.

By Scott McGowan
Thing is...something is not valuable until someone buys it!. So you've got to try and sell it...so, lets find the thieves that are trying to sell these things you'll see below. These items were stolen from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's upcoming Woofstock fundraiser. Problem is, they may have been stolen anytime over the summer. The theft was only recently discovered as they began preparing for this Saturday's event. So you may have already innocently bought one of these "hot" items.

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

TechnologyPosted by
Cool 98.7

GABR Goes Virtual

The 2021 Great American Bike Race, also known as The GABR is going virtual this year. Due to the rise in Covid cases and having many participants that are immune compromised a decision had to be made. From the Sanford Health website:" For the health and safety of our community...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Cool 98.7

Minnesota Woman Found Murdered on Man’s Property After Night of Drinking

As sad as it is to say, a woman who lets her guard down is at risk of losing her life. It is not like there are many legitimate excuses to take the life of another human being. And, if you follow any true crime cases, you know there are levels of "disgusting" when it comes to murder. The manner in which a Minnesota woman named Amanda VanGrinsven had her life stolen from her is horrifying beyond comprehension.
Health ServicesPosted by
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Nursing Home Employees To Get The Poke(s) Or Else!

Here's one that's close to my heart...the possibility of once again shutting down Assisted Living Facilities to visitors. I call 'em nursing homes, but there's apparently more going on then "nursing", so I'll stick with assisted living. I did not have family members sequestered in assisted living during the pandemic and I can't imagine the emotional roller coaster that was involved. My father was in the hospital during the pandemic and the "goal" was to get him out of his room and in to a swing bed unit.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Dogs, Cats, Music and Fun!

Jot this down of your social calendar for next Saturday, August 21, It's the 5th Annual Woofstock Event!. Animal rescues in our community are always in need of help for the animals they rescue. Each rescue has different events to help raise money. Saturday it is the Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue, Inc., turn to have an event. Furry Friends relies on the support of the community to help provide services to animals.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Target Goes Viral For ALL The Right Reasons

How many times have we heard someone say "it's gone viral", whether they were referring to a video they may have posted on their Facebook (maybe of their kids or a birthday party, something basic like that)? Some people may think that if at least 20 - 30 others watch it, then the tag "Viral" is warranted. What happened just recently at the Target store here in Bismarck has become HUGE on TikTok (which is like the Super Bowl for viral)
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

New Fiberglass Shop In BisMan

One Fiberglass shop in Bismarck closes and another one opens. Gibben Fiberglass closed it's door recently and River City Sports has opened a Fiberglass shop. The new River City Sports Fiberglass shop has two old employees from Gibbens Fiberglass. The two employees have a combined experience of 39 years. They are open for business so if you need to get you boat, pontoon, jet ski or aluminium boat repaired they are the people to contact.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Have You Ever Come Across A Bobcat in Bismarck-Mandan?

Earlier today, I came across a local Facebook page with a post asking if anyone in Bismarck had come across a bobcat. I knew we had mountain lions in North Dakota, but I had never heard of someone coming across a bobcat. Many of the post's replies confirmed that they had either seen first-hand or knew someone who had seen a bobcat in town.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

August 28th – Kitty City – A PURRRR-FECT Place To Be!

Last year I had a chance to visit Kitty City - about a 15-minute drive from our radio station here in Mandan - I left completely blown away by such an amazing place. This place is heaven for all strays, cats that need certain medical attention. Allison and Steve Smith have clearly devoted their lives to save and protect surrendered animals - not just cats.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Grab your gloves and a shovel

This Wednesday, August 11 is the annual Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Day of Caring. From their website is the following: " The event connects the skills and resources of community-minded individuals, businesses and organizations to area nonprofits and neighbors in need. This year over 1,200 volunteers will spend the day completing projects throughout the Bismarck-Mandan community. Due to Covid-19, projects will be safe for social distancing."
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Paper covers Rock, Rock beats Scissors

As everybody knows, we have been dealing with road construction for a few months now. We have learned where the lanes merge, where to detour around and so on. As much as we try to leave early or stay later, often times we get stuck in traffic. Places I have been stuck include Grant Marsh Bridge, Washington and Expressway, 3rd and Rosser, Main Street Mandan and 1st Street in Mandan.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Breathe In The Clean Beautiful Air Here In BisMan

I suffer from almost everyone else the "Where in the heck did the weekend go?" routine when my alarm goes off on Monday morning. Don't get me wrong, I love my job, but I also crave the weekends - but softening the blow of a Monday was when I walked out to my car.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Backpack? Check! Crayons and Paper? Check!

Take a look at the calendar and you will see that it's almost time for school once again. Walk into some the big box stores and you will see aisles filled with school supplies. As a little girl, a few years ago or so, it was fun to get new pencils and crayons. I always wanted the big box of 64 crayons with the built in sharpener, but I didn't get it.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Innocent BEFORE Proven Guilty

A national story is unfolding every day literally right before our eyes, and here in Mandan. I talking about the Chad Isaak murder trial. He has been accused of taking the lives of four people on April 1, 2019. This is not your everyday local trial obviously, and since it has captured the attention around the country, it is being televised - live.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Back-to-School Fun Happens at Bismarck’s Hay Creek Shops This Saturday

Back-to-school fun is happening with Hot 97-5 at the Hay Creek Shops in Bismarck THIS Saturday!. School starts soon, and it is time to get all of your back-to-school clothes, supplies, and more! This Saturday, August 14, is the perfect time to get all of your back-to-school shopping done at the Hay Creek Shops in Bismarck! Hot 97-5 can't wait to see you this weekend.
LawPosted by
Cool 98.7

Who Came Up With These Laws?

I have been having a lot of sleepless nights. I know most of it is due to my chemotherapy meds and lately due to the heat and smoke. I like to be outside, I get hot, the smoky air gets to me and messes with my sleep. Sometimes I give up trying to fall asleep and start watching YouTube videos. Other times I do some middle of the night online shopping. Most recently I googled crazy laws. Specifically, North Dakota crazy laws.

