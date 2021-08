GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Despite the pandemic, Greenville saw a rush of tourism in the area last summer. Some businesses owners say this year, it’s even greater. “COVID actually helped Greenville as sad as that is. You know, you hate to benefit from something that was so tragic for so many people, but I think it really did make a big difference for us. I think we’re still just riding that wave,” said Cheri Goodspeed, Co-Owner of Kamp Kamp antique store.