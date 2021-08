Halloween is drawing near, as can be seen in the parks with the arrivals of Autumnal buntings, pumpkins scattered around and Mickey pumpkin wreaths on the light poles of Main Street, U.S.A. And another Halloween-themed Disney treat is on the way as well — Muppets Haunted Mansion, coming to Disney+ this Fall. As Walt Disney Imagineering is celebrating today’s anniversary of The Haunted Mansion opening at Disneyland, their official Instagram has shared the first look at the upcoming Muppets special.