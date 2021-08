The Xiaomi CyberDog is a robotic dog developed by the brand to offer businesses or consumers alike with an accessible option when it comes to advanced robotics. The robot features an open-source software to encourage developers to share their work across the community to further along the capabilities of the unit. The robot features an NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX chipset that is outfitted with 384 CUDA cores along with 48 Tensor Cores as well as twin deep learning acceleration engines.