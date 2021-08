And according to the list of changes to the Linux kernel, Intel is ironically removing support for its Cannon Lake graphics driver in the upcoming Linux kernel version 5.15. These chips were famously shipped without the integrated graphics engine active, meaning the graphics drivers weren't even needed. Interestingly, the chips did have an integrated Gen 10 graphics engine, but Intel disabled the graphics in a sure sign that there were yield problems with its 10nm process that it wasn't being entirely forthcoming about. In fact, Intel also limited these chips to the China region to keep them away from Western audiences. What followed was a long string of further 10nm delays that gave its competitor AMD a massive advantage, and Intel still hasn't fully recovered from the impact.