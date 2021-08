Please take notice that the following public hearing will be held by the Joint Village/Town of Clayton Zoning Board of Appeals on August 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM or soon after in the Town Offices, 405 Riverside Drive, as required by the Zoning Ordinance to hear all persons concerned with the Boards consideration in granting an area variance to Bonnie Underwood on their property located 39677 Chateau Lane, Clayton in the Marine Residential district, Tax Map # 20.11-1-2. The petitioner is requesting to erect a deck closer to a property line than allowed by the zoning ordinance. Such addition will require area variance from Article XII, Schedule D of the zoning ordinance.