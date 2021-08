Last year was rough for teachers as they had to adapt to online or hybrid teaching, while trying to keep their students and themselves from catching COVID-19. This year, they’re facing most of those same challenges, and Utah’s largest teachers union is worried about burnout when school starts this fall. “It's uncertainty, it's frustration, it's concern,” said Jay Blain with the Utah Education Association. “We had the hardest year ever for most teachers. [They’re] looking at having this happen again.” Despite all the obstacles, Blain said he’s not sure how much of an impact this coming year will have on teacher retention. Data from the Utah State Board of Education actually found more teachers stayed in their jobs last year compared to the previous five years. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.