It's really, really hard to find RTX graphics cards these days. There doesn't seem to be any relief in sight, either. Unless you want to pay exorbitant prices on eBay, your next best bet is to get one in a prebuilt system where at least the extra price covers some great features. Today at HP you can configure the HP Pavilion gaming desktop with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card and save 10% off the total price when you use the code HP21BTS10 during checkout. In order to make the card work, you'll have to upgrade the chassis and power supply as well, bringing the total to $1,229.99. With the code, you only pay $1,106.99.