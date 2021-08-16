ACGC Volleyball working to perfect basic fundamentals

(Guthrie Center) ACGC volleyball coach Jen Policky says the team set their own goals for the year and came up with a couple of really good ones.

The first goal is for on the court. “Let’s take one game at a time. Let’s show up to every single game with our best foot forward and just try and win them one game at a time. That’s really the top goal.”

The other goal is for off the court. “Volleyball and sports in general are really about making leaders on and off the court. The other goal that stands out to me about this team this year is they really wanted to keep a specific GPA as a team. They really want to be leaders on and off the court, which I think is really cool.”

Coach Policky reports they are off to a good start in practice and a big reason for that is the quality staff she surrounded herself with. Assistant coaches include Tara Largent, Rylee Morris, Barb South, and Aspen Matthewson. “Having the assistant coaches has really made it a smooth transition. The girls are showing up, they are energetic, they are ready to work hard. That’s always a great thing. I couldn’t be happier. We are working on the basic fundamentals to get those right so that later in the season we can work on some more progressive plays and offensive strategy. I am very excited.”

She says they are starting with the basics in practice. “We have to get the basic fundamentals perfect. We can’t just get them ok. We can’t just get a hand on it. We have to get them to the right spot every single time so we can win on offense. We have some really powerful hitters coming back, I’m really excited about that, but we have to able to get them the ball.”

Those big hitters returning are seniors Chloe Largent and Alaina Bunde. Largent was among the state leaders with 346 kills last season. Bunde had 91 kills and led the team with 89 blocks.

The team benefitted from scrimmages at Central College earlier this month. A West Central Activities Conference jamboree will take place on Thursday.