The London Resort seeks interested suppliers and businesses
The London Resort has launched a Register of Interest for businesses interested in becoming a supplier for one of Europe’s most ambitious theme park projects. Independent analysis estimates there would be 6.5 million visitors to The London Resort in 2025, growing to 12.5 million visitors by 2038. According to this analysis which assumes theme parks continue to grow at their 10 year growth rate, The London Resort would therefore rank as the largest theme park in Europe, ahead of Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris.www.inparkmagazine.com
