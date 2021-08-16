Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

5 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy This Week (BTC, SOL, DOGE, RUNE, REV): August 2021 week 3

By Jimmy Aki
insidebitcoins.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent bullish run, savvy investors are on the prowl, looking for the best cryptocurrencies to buy this week. August is fast coming to an end, and it is easily the best month that the crypto market has had since the downturn hit. With prices looking up for the third straight week, there is a great deal of excitement that we could be getting back to the pre-downturn levels soon. In this article, we look into some of the best options available now.

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sol Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Cryptocurrency#Btc#Unisap#Uni#Nft#Ma#Rsi#Dex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Withdraws Below $700

The Bitcoin Cash price prediction shows that BCH withdraws from the $715 high as the coin moves to cross below the moving averages. For the past few days, BCH/USD has been making an attempt to cross above the upper boundary of the channel, against selling pressure. However, should Bitcoin Cash fall back below the 9-day moving average, the bears might come back to dominate the market but at the time of writing, the bulls are still in charge. Therefore, in as much as the 9-day MA remains above the 21-day MA, traders may expect a bullish continuation before any reversal come into play.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Rises 17.5% to $76.41 – Where to Buy BTG

The cryptocurrency market has started the weekend with amazing gains. Bitcoin is currently aiming for $49K. This significant gain has led to an increased value for altcoins, with most of the market now trading in the green zone. Bitcoin Gold has mimicked bitcoin’s trend, and it is currently making double-digit gains.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Price analysis 8/20: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, BCH

Bitcoin has resumed its move toward $50,000 and this is likely to send altcoin prices higher. Wells Fargo, in partnership with NYDIG and alternative assets manager FS Investments, has registered a new investment fund dubbed “FS NYDIG BITCOIN FUND I,” which will offer the bank’s wealthy clients an opportunity to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin (BTC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $42.69 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Trades Close to $180 Level

The Litecoin price sees a 2.25% price increase over the past 24 hours of trading as the cryptocurrency reaches the $179 resistance level. LTC/USD gains a 2.25% price rise over the past 24 hours of trading as the cryptocurrency bounces from $174 to reach $179. The coin is rebounding from a rising support trend line which prevented Litecoin from unwinding further beneath the 9-day moving average. The momentum has now shifted back into the bullish favor especially with the Relative Strength Index (14) rebounding to cross the 60-level in order to show that the buyers are unwilling to give up their control of the market momentum just yet.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

The Year of Wall Street in Bitcoin Continues, Nasdaq to Power Digital Currency Exchange

There have been plenty of hints of interest in bitcoin from Wall Street over the past few years, but 2015 has been a year of action from banks and traditional stock exchanges. Whether it’s former Wall Street executives moving into positions at bitcoin companies or large firms making investments in the bitcoin space, it’s obvious that traders, traditional investors, and others are finally ready to take bitcoin seriously. Stories of Wall Street involvement in bitcoin have been popping up all year long, and the most recent action comes in the form of Nasdaq‘s agreement to provide Noble Markets with the technology they need to attract hedge funds and other institutional investors to their digital currency exchange.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Internet Computer Price Gains 13% to $66.07 – Where to Buy ICP

The leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have remained flat this week and are currently slumping. BTC is now at $44K, while ETH is at $2900. These slumps have affected the bullish sentiment of some altcoins. However, others such as Internet Computer are on the way to creating new highs after maintaining double-digit gains.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Declines as It Revisits $42,000

Bitcoin Loses Support as It Revisits $42,000– August 18, 2021. BTC/USD faces rejection thrice at the $48,000 resistance zone as it revisits $42,000.This signals the resumption of selling pressure. From every indication, the downtrend will extend to the low of $42,000. In the meantime, BTC’s price has fallen to the low of $44,806 and further downsides are likely. The selling pressure is likely to be accelerated as price breaks below the moving averages.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Slumps Below $45,000 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction shows that the BTC is currently hovering at $44,870, right below a crucial support level of $45,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $48,000, $50,000 $52,000. Support Levels: $41,000, $39,000, $37,000. After touching the daily high of $46,035, BTC/USD is now attempting...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Recovers Above $1.10

The Ripple price prediction launches the bullish trend after testing the support level of $1.08 a few days ago. XRP/USD is currently following an upward movement after sliding below $1.05 to test support at the $1.04 level. Currently, XRP/USD is changing hands at $1.17, having gained over 7% after touching the low of $1.04. At the time of writing, the coin remains above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as Ripple (XRP) now takes sixth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating, with the current market capitalization of $54.32 billion.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Stables Above $46,500

The Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC could stable above $46,000 as traders are waiting for the next big move. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been ranging between $46,000 and $48,000 at the time of writing and if the coin struggles to show any meaningful price movement, traders may see it climbing into the upside. In addition, over the medium to long term, many traders expect the Bitcoin price to recover and perceive the ongoing consolidation phase as a healthy pullback.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Evonax Exchange Review – Features, Fees, Pros & Cons

Founded in 2016, Evonax cryptocurrency exchange provide an easy and secure way to swap the most popular cryptocurrencies. Evonax is non-custodial, meaning you do not have to sign-up or provide any KYC to trade as they do instant transfers to your wallet without having to create an account. They currently support 18 cryptocurrencies, including major coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Tether. Swap between any of the pairs in just a few clicks.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Solana Price Gains 43.4% to $62.63 – Where to Buy Sol Bulls

Solana is one of the best gainers in the cryptocurrency market. Despite BTC stagnating at around $47K, Solana has made double-digit gains, and has created a new all-time high. Its market capitalization has shot up to $17 billion, and it is currently ranking tenth in the crypto charts after displacing Uniswap, Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Slowly Consolidates Below $1.30

The Ripple price is hovering at $1.26 as it lacks imminent support and therefore, trades in the red with dense selling pressure. XRP/USD is now down at a low of $1.24 and the weakness of Ripple (XRP) is quite apparent now as the digital asset may have very little support on the way down to $1.00. However, traders should take note that most of the market is also seeing red numbers, major coins have been holding on quite well. Therefore, XRP/USD may see a bounce from any support level to have any chance to recover its daily uptrend.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Up 65% in 3.5 Weeks as BTC Eyes $48K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap topped $2 trillion as bitcoin’s price neared $48,000. BTC has gained more than 65% of value since July 20th. Bitcoin continued with its decisive move upwards, and the latest leg up drove the asset to nearly $48,000. The alternative coins have performed even more impressively, with ETH topping $3,300 and ADA exploding by another 10%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TOP Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and $1.07 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogecoin Trading 30.2% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $34.33 billion and approximately $5.59 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Long-Term Buy Indicator Just Flashed as BTC Faces Critical Resistance (Price Analysis)

BTC has continued to push up with impressive spot volume hitting an intraday high of $45.3k even during weekend trading. The cryptocurrency is now testing one of the most critical levels of resistance at the 200-day moving average. Successfully reclaiming this level will trigger a significant buy signal in technicals, likely encouraging large momentum traders and other market participants to enter the market, further adding to buying pressure in an already supply exhausted state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy