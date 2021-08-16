Cancel
Protests

Thai police, protesters clash over handling of pandemic

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police and anti-government protesters have clashed for a second straight day in Bangkok as anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer. Police in riot gear fired a water cannon and tear gas to force back about 200 protesters as they approached Government House, where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has an office. The organizers called off the rally soon afterward. Later, there were more disturbances in the Din Daeng area of the city when a group of young protesters tried to move toward an army base where Prayuth has his residence. There have been repeated clashes in the area in the past 10 days. The demonstrators say Prayuth bungled the government’s coronavirus vaccination program.

Community Policy