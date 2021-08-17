CA Recall: Registered voters start receiving ballots, drop boxes open in Fresno County

With less than a month to go until California's gubernatorial recall election , vote-by-mail ballots were starting to be sent to registered voters Monday.

The ballot will ask voters if Democrat Gavin Newsom should be removed as governor and who should replace him.

In Fresno County, ballot drop boxes also opened Monday, August 16. The elections office on Kern Street in downtown Fresno will be open for early voting.

The last day to register to vote for the election is August 30.

"On August 16, we'll have early voting at my downtown office, 2221 Kern Street, but then we'll have our vote centers opening up," says Fresno County Clerk James A. Kus. "The first vote centers will open on September 4, and the rest will open on September 11."

The centers will remain open through Election Day on September 14.

The recall will cost taxpayers $276 million.

It is just the second such election in the state's history, but less than 20 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger replaced Gray Davis in 2003.

Kus says despite the recall's hefty price tag, it will not cost the county a dime.

"In Fresno County, our estimate is about $3 to $4 million," he said. "The California legislature has committed to paying for all of that, so this will be something paid for by the state and it won't be coming out of county dollars."

While the state will cover the cost of the recall, the challenge many counties face is that the election was called just 75 days prior to voting day.

Offiicals say they are treating the recall like a gubernatorial general election despite the short notice to prepare.