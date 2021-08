New Zealand’s competition body has shared its view on the value of Chorus’s fibre network, a figure that will form the basis of its move to cap its fibre revenues. Essentially, the country’s new regulatory regime aims to link the revenues Chorus can bring in – and therefore the prices it is able to charge – with the value of the fibre asset and the costs the telco incurred in rolling it out, to ensure that the operator is receiving a fair return on investment while New Zealanders are not overpaying for their broadband. It’s a simple enough idea, but the maths is naturally up for debate.