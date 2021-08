India’s domestic air traffic recovery continues to strengthen as COVID-19 cases decline in the country, prompting Indian authorities to increase airline capacity limits. The Indian government has imposed caps on domestic passenger capacity since May 2020, which have been raised or lowered depending on the severity of COVID-19 outbreaks. The limit was reduced to 50% in May 2021 in response to the second wave, before rising to 65% in July. On Aug. 13, the cap was increased again to 72.5%. Limits on domestic ticket prices have also been increased.