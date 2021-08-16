One Big Party with Brothers Osborne at the Back Waters Stage

Kenny Chesney surprised fans today (8/20) by dropping a video for a song on his Here And Now album called “Beautiful World.”. Kenny shared via a press release, “Like the faces of No Shoes Nation, I see every time I’m on that stage – or just traveling around – that happiness and passion? It inspires me. I was thinking about that feeling, thinking about how I could maybe capture it – and give it back to the people, and it hit me: show them some of the best days of my life out on the water. The beauty, the easy way the sun hangs in the sky and the water just goes on and on? It makes you happy just to see it. So from me to No Shoes Nation, until we’re together again, take this video and remember, it is a beautiful world.”