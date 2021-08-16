Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

One Big Party with Brothers Osborne at the Back Waters Stage

By Julie
Posted by 
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not too often will there will be Sunday night concert in the area. But last evening the Brothers Osborne rolled into town with their We're Not for Everyone Tour. Opening act Travis Denning; best known for "After a Few". He later joined the John and J.T on stage. Brothers John...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
495
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Travis Denning
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
John Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Party#Qcasinoandhotel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritieskat943.com

Brothers Osborne Drop New Single

Brothers Osborne recruited actor and Instagram star Leslie Jordan for the music video for their latest single, “I’m Not for Everyone.” The setting is a dive bar where chaos and fighting erupt all around Leslie as he dances through unscathed. Watch it here!. John Osborne said, “The song is about...
Musicktmoradio.com

Mitchell Tenpenny to launch headlining ‘To Us It Did’ tour this fall

Mitchell Tenpenny will launch his headlining ‘To Us It Did’ tour this fall, kicking-off Sept. 23 in Wantagh, N.Y. The tour comes shortly after the release of his new EP “Midtown Diaries,” due out Sept. 10. The eight-song EP contains his new radio single, “Truth About You.” Drew Green will serve as the opening act on the tour.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Scotty McCreery Pays Tribute To George Strait With New Song

When I was hanging out with Trent Tomlinson a couple of weeks ago prior to his show at Coyote Joe’s, I was teasing him about all the money he’s made writing hit songs for other people. Just in the last year or so he’s had number one hits with Parmalee (“Close Your Eyes”), and of course with Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know.” His response was to say, “Wait until you hear the one I’ve got coming from Scotty McCreery.” He said it was all about George Strait, and being a native Texan-raised on The King-of course I’m all in on “Damn Strait.”
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Singing “Dear Miss Loretta” On The Night Of Her Grand Ole Opry Induction Hits A Little Bit Different

Carly Pearce had quite a night celebrating her well-deserved induction to the Grand Ole Opry a few weeks ago. In addition to officially being added as the newest member to the incredible Opry roster and singing Kitty Wells’ 1955 hit “Making Believe” with Trisha Yearwood and Jeannie Seely, she sang one of her own songs that I absolutely love called “Dear Miss Loretta” (which she actually debuted at the Opry back in March).
MusicLincoln Journal Star

Avett Brothers share stage with Willie

The Avett Brothers returned to Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday to again prove they’re the best roots music band going. The North Carolina septet demonstrated that in the first 30 minutes of its show, kicking off with an instrumental driven by Scott Avett’s banjo. Then came a rambunctious take on “Satan...
Musicwjvl.com

New at Noon – Keith Urban “Wild Hearts”

Keith Urban’s latest single “Wild Hearts” is all about pursuing and manifesting your dreams. The uplifting tune about following your heart was co-written by Keith with Brad Tursi, Jennifer Wayne and Eric Paslay.
Music931kmkt.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis – Buy Dirt ft. Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis recently released the official music video for his new single, “Buy Dirt.” Both the song and the video feature Luke Bryan. “Buy Dirt” continues to make its way up the charts. It follows Jordan’s recent Top Five single, “Almost Maybes.”. He will hit the road this fall performing...
MusicPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dustin Lynch Asks 17-Year-Old Budding Artist to Sing With Him, Goes Viral [Watch]

When 17-year-old Hailey James went to Country Fest with her family in late June, she had no intention of ending up onstage with Dustin Lynch. In an interview, James noted that her parents go to the event every year and have seats toward the front of the grounds. This year, she decided to go with them, and wound up not only onstage, but going viral after the event.
MusicPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Lady A Announce Full ‘What a Song Can Do’ Album

Country trio Lady A will round out their What a Song Can Do collection with a full album, scheduled for this fall. The What a Song Can Do album includes the seven songs found on What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1), plus seven more. Look for What a Song...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1972, Elvis Presley’s “Burnin’ Love” debuted on the charts. It was “the King’s” final top 10 hit, and his final gold single. In 1992, Travis Tritt recorded “Burnin’ Love” for the “Honeymoon In Vegas” film soundtrack. Today in 1978, Crystal Gayle topped the charts with the single, “Talking...
MusicBillboard

First Country: New Music From Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Chris Janson, Mickey Guyton & More

Urban has written autobiographical songs before -- often about his relationship with wife Nicole Kidman. But on this new track, he dives deep into his childhood, referencing seeing his dad mesmerized when they went to see Johnny Cash, as he weaves an infectious tale about following your dreams and not listening to anyone who tells you they aren't worth chasing. It's hard to imagine anyone ever failed to recognize Urban's talent, but his wildly upbeat, aspirational anthem will have you singing along by the time the chorus hits repeat and raising your fist in unison when the crowd noise comes in toward the end. -- MELINDA NEWMAN.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

WATCH: Kenny Chesney Surprises Fans With ‘Beautiful World’ Video

Kenny Chesney surprised fans today (8/20) by dropping a video for a song on his Here And Now album called “Beautiful World.”. Kenny shared via a press release, “Like the faces of No Shoes Nation, I see every time I’m on that stage – or just traveling around – that happiness and passion? It inspires me. I was thinking about that feeling, thinking about how I could maybe capture it – and give it back to the people, and it hit me: show them some of the best days of my life out on the water. The beauty, the easy way the sun hangs in the sky and the water just goes on and on? It makes you happy just to see it. So from me to No Shoes Nation, until we’re together again, take this video and remember, it is a beautiful world.”
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

Robin Roberts has shared the moment she left the GMA studios for the last time this month in a memorable video on Instagram. The TV star announced that she is taking a well-earned break from the daytime show on Thursday and won't be back until September. Revealing her memorable send-off,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy