Jay-Z to serve as vice chairman and on board of directors for Fanatics Betting & Gaming

By Lucy Burdge
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Jay-Z might have 99 problems but jumping into the sports betting world isn’t one. The rapper will serve as the vice chairman and on the board of directors of Fanatics Betting & Gaming, it was reported on Monday.

