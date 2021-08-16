Jay-Z to serve as vice chairman and on board of directors for Fanatics Betting & Gaming

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have invested in Fanatics, Michael Rubin’s organization which is now valued at a whopping $18 billion. The massive investment comes as Fanatics completes its transformation from an e-commerce company into a full-blown global digital sports platform, with businesses focused on everything from gaming and sports betting to NFTs and media. With this massive vision came a more integrated company behind Fanatics, with Rubin transitioning from Executive chairman to the CEO. Major investments from Jay, Roc Nation, the MLB, SoftBank, Silver Lake, Eldridge, TWG Sports Media & Entertainment, and Insight Partners have tripled the companies enterprise this past year, raking in a whopping additional $325 million, which in and of itself demonstrates how the company maintained impressive strategic power throughout the pandemic.