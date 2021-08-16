VIP AUDIO 8/15 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including post-Summerslam Raw review, Punk’s merch sales, Gail Kim’s attempt to quit WWE, Cody’s comic book inspiration, Booker T’s counter-productive comments, more (151 min)

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about what the future of Bray Wyatt could be now, once he is released overnight by WWE. The last important and surprising name that the Stamford company wanted to send among the unemployed free agents for the summer of 2021, was in fact that of the alter ego of The Fiend, who in recent years had really been one of the most followed and most admired by the entire WWE Universe, also thanks to the new character brought to the stage in the McMahon rings.