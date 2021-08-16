Fred continues to strengthen in the Gulf

As of the 5 p.m. advisory Monday, Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall just east of Panama City, Florida. The storm still has sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves north at 9 mph.

There have already been some flash flood warnings issued for parts of the Florida Panhandle. This means that Fred is capable of producing heavy rain, and that will be one of the main impacts here in Central Georgia.

In addition to the heavy rain fall, strong wind gusts are likely too. The highest wind gust values will be around Macon and to the north and west of Bibb county.

Fred is still forecast to downgrade to a tropical depression as it passes by to our west. The center of circulation is forecasted to go through the metro Atlanta area by Tuesday night.

Central Georgia Impacts

HEAVY RAIN: Our biggest impact appears to be rainfall as the center tracks over Alabama/Georgia border. Even as Fred falls apart to our west, copious amounts of moisture will be in the neighborhood.

All in all, we're looking at 2-4" of rain between Monday and Wednesday, with isolated higher amounts in a few communities. Our southeastern counties will see about an inch of rain, just because they are a little too far away from the action.

Due to the heavy rainfall threat, a flash flood watch will go into effect for our north and west counites from 2 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This means flash flooding is possible. Be sure to turn around if you run into any standing water in the road.

GUSTY WINDS: Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with the most potent bands in central Georgia.

BRIEF TORNADO THREAT: Since we are forecasted to be on the eastern side of the center, a brief spin-up tornado threat will exist in Central Georgia late Monday into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 threat for Monday.

Beyond Tuesday, rain will linger around through the week even after Fred dissipates. The moisture left over will be trapped in the southeast.

Putting it all together, our threats are as follows:

7-Day Forecast

