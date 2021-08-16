GET YOUR LIFE UNDER CONTROL WITH THE ONE MINUTE RULE
You can change your life for the better in one minute. This is according to Gretchen Rubin, author an co-host of the Happier podcast. Here’s Rubin’s tip: Anything you can do in less than a minute, do without delay. Some examples of tasks you can do in less than a minute: put that dish in the dishwasher; return the document back to the folder where it came from; stick your coat in the closet when you come in from outside. Rubin said a lot of people have told her the one minute rule has massively transformed their surroundings.mix929.com
