AHA News: Customized Drinks Have Gone Viral – And May Be a Recipe for Disaster

US News and World Report
 5 days ago

AHA News: Customized Drinks Have Gone Viral – And May Be a Recipe for Disaster. MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- When TikTok trendsetters went viral sharing their off-the-menu, customized drink recipes to try at the coffee shop, each one more over the top than the last, baristas took to social media and started posting the most outlandish customizations, calling out their customers and sharing war stories.

